[Video] These 5 moments of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from IIFA press conference are a perfect throwback to their unbeatable chemistry

Salman Khan has been both lucky and disappointed in love. He loved a lot of beautiful women but none of his love stories culminated into marriage. Not that we want Salman to settle down, he is the coolest bachelor Bollywood will ever see. We like him exactly the way he is. But it is his camaraderie with his ex-es that gives us life goals. He knows how to be friends will all of them. However, when it comes to Katrina Kaif, we become a bit selfish. We really want them to get back together because they look amazing when they standing next to each other. In fact, the comfort they share is visible everytime they are seen publicly. Say for example the IIFA press conference which happened yesterday. Both of them were present there and the moments they shared made us wish they were together. (Also read: IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to dazzle New York with some sizzling performances -read details)

First moment that struck as cute happened on stage when Salman, Katrina and Alia Bhatt took the dias to talk about all things IIFA. Salman and Katrina seemed really happy to be with each other. They seem to have some discussion about something really important as both looked pretty intense.

Later when they set on their chairs, Salman says something to Katrina that makes her laugh heartily. It’s such a cute moment. You have to see the smile on Salman’s face to know how much he was enjoying her company. Even Katrina looked happy to be next to him.

Talking about the airing date, Salman Khan even makes Katrina Kaif blush mentioning her birthday. The girl really loves the day she was born, it seems.Also, at one point when Alia was talking on the mic, you can see Salman fondly looking at Katrina. AWWW!!!

When they stand up for the photographers ask them to get up for some clicks, you can see them discussing something intensely. They then stand next to each other along with Alia for pictures. Katrina even does something to make the pic look good.

Check out all the moments and much more in this video right here…

Please get back together already!