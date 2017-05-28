Simran Credit Controversy: Did Vidya Balan just take a dig at Kangana Ranaut?

Vidya Balan is one of the best actresses of our times. In fact it won’t be wrong to call her one of the best of all times. She was last seen in last month’s Begum Jaan and will next be seen in Tumhari Sulu, where she plays the role of a radio jockey. On the other side there is Kangana Ranaut, another great actress. Who is in the midst of two controversies, for each of her films, Simran and Manikarnika.

It so happened that Vidya Balan, who is busy with the shoot of her new film, posted a pic of her on her Instagram account where she was seen holding a customised fake credit card. Now what was interesting in that credit card was the content. It stated Vidya Balan’s name with ‘Additional credit card’. Also it mentioned ‘Valid In All Suresh Triveni Films’, Suresh Triveni being the director of the film.

She captioned it, “Who needs credit when your director gifts you this card ?!! # Thankoo Suresh Triveni ”

Her director reposted it with caption, "Jokes apart but no credit can ever justify anything for this genius called @balanvidya #rockstar#tumharisulu "

Now, when we first saw the post we thought it to be a random joke she cracked (she has a quirky sense of humour and we can vouch for it) but it was later when, first Tanuj Garg, ex-ceo of Balaji films, posted the same image and he elaborated the joke with caption, “Picture 3 on 28.05.17.: What director saab #sureshtriveni did, before Sulu asked him for extra credits (He gave her a credit card!!)”

Actress Dia Mirza too joined in to have her doze of laughter.

And finally it was writer and editor Apurva Asrani who shared the same image and wrote a caption which made it all clear. He wrote, rehashing Tanuj Garg’s caption, “Before Vidya Balan could demand an ‘additional credit’ on her new film, her producer gave her this…Hilarious #TumhariSulu”

With the involvement of Apurva Asrani, this indeed seemed like a clear cut dig at Kangana Ranaut.

For the uninitiated, Apurva Asrani is the dialogue writer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming Simran. Few days ago he had taken to social media after the first look poster of the film was launched, where he called out Kangana Ranaut, director Hansal Mehta and film producer Shailesh Singh for giving Kangana Ranaut the additional credit over himself. Check out the whole matter here, here, here and here.

Interestingly, Vidya Balan had spoken in support of Kangana Ranaut during the whole Hrithik Roshan fiasco. She had then stated, “I appreciate the fact that she is standing for herself. And I think that is very creditable because as women, we find it very easy to stand up for other people for our family members, for our people or husbands or parents. But we rarely stand up for ourselves. She is standing up for herself; so kudos to her. More power to her for that.”

Now after Vidya Balan’s funny but sly dig, let’s see how Kangana Ranaut’s gonna react.