Vidya Balan tries avoiding a fan and we have it captured in 5 clicks

Celebs don’t really appreciate attention all the time. I mean, although there are a few exceptions who LOVE being in the limelight all the time but usually most of them have this complain about how they can’t roam around openly in the city, just because they are famous. Guess Vidya Balan lies in the second category for we just got our hands on these pictures of Vidya trying to avoid a fan who was hell bent on clicking a selfie with her.

It so happened that Vidya was coming out of a salon when she bumped into this certain fan who was waiting right outside to click a selfie. While we can’t really comment on the conversation they had if at all they did. But going by the pictures, we can clearly make out how Vidya was in a hurry but this fan wouldn’t let her go without a picture. In fact, in one of the pictures, it almost looks like Vidya replied with a stern NO but the fan refused to give up and Vidya had no choice but to oblige him with a picture and leave. Here, check out the series of pics below and tell me if you don’t agree with our observation.

On the work front, Vidya is currently shooting for Tumhari Sulu. She will be seen playing a radio jockey (RJ) named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, in the film. Although not much has been revealed about her character but a few days back, we got a glimpse of her look wearing a saree as she was filming a scene at a studio in Mumbai. As said by the director of the film Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in his first feature is an honour for him.