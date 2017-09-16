Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu to now release a week early on November 24

Fans of Vidya Balan are eagerly waiting for her next outing Tumhari Sulu. The actress was last seen in films like Begum Jaan and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, which failed to leave a big impact. But the teaser of Tumhari Sulu, which released two days back, has left a unanimous positive impact. And for everyone who can’t wait to grab their tickets for the movie…there is a happy news. The movie will hit the theaters earlier than announced.

As per the latest updates, Tumhari Sulu will now release on November 24, as opposed to the initially announced date, December 1. Yay.

Tumhari Sulu also stars RJ Malishka, Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia and has been directed by Suresh Triveni. This will be the second time Vidya will be seen playing a RJ. In fact, Vidya was even trained by Malishka for her role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai. And now, they will star in the T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment’s Tumhari Sulu.

On working with Vidya again, Malishka had said: “Vidya and I are back in each other’s lives. I was delighted to receive a call from Atul (Kasbekar) and Tanuj (Garg) to be a part of this beautiful fun film. I hope for a lifetime of brushes with cinema because I am a performer.”

Also, as per reports, Vidya Balan will be seen dancing to Sridevis hit song Hawa hawai from the 1987 film Mr. India in the Tumhari Sulu. The iconic number is being recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, known for giving contemporary touch to 1990s hit songs like Humma Humma and Tamma Tamma. The makers felt that instead of getting the track re-sung by a new voice, it would be wise to retain Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice, as the track was synonymous with her unique vocals. So that is yet another reason to look forward to the release of this film.