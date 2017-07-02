Vidyut Jammwal on whether he prefers only action movies: For me, number one is the director and the script

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he loves to do action films, but he doesn’t pick his projects on that basis.

The actor, who is best known for the “Commando” franchise, says he decides his project on the basis of the script and the director.

Vidyut told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Action is an embellishment. If I become a part of it, I can assure you that you will have action that has not been witnessed before. But for me, number one is the director and the script.”

“If I think that I will be able to do justice to it, and I will be able to be best in it, then I do it.”

Apart from working on action choreography for the third part of “Commando”, Vidyut will also be seen in “Yaara” and Milan Luthria’s action-thriller film “Baadshaho“.

The actor says he is grateful that he got a chance to show his calibre with “Commando” in 2011.

“I always wanted to do action and wanted to something that will make me create my own niche. I wanted to do something very different from what people are watching. So, for me (getting associated with ‘Commando’ franchise) has been a spiritually enlightening experience because I have done everything that I wanted to.”