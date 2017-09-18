Vignesh Shivn spends his birthday with rumoured girlfriend Nayanthara – view pic

He is multi talented and dabbles in film making and penning lyrics. His last film – Naanum Rowdy Dhaan went on to become one of the most loved rom coms of 2015. We are talking about Vignesh Shivn! It happens to be the director’s birthday today. While celebs have taken to social media to wish the filmmaker, the actor is celebrating his birthday New York this time in the company of his rumoured girlfriend Nayanthara, as per reports on Sify. A picture from their trip is now going viral across social media platforms. There was always a buzz that Vignesh and Nayanthara were dating, the rumours were further fueled by their first public appearance at SIIMA Awards 2016. Throughout the evening, the alleged couple sat next to each other, laughing and chatting away. Both received awards that night. both of them interestingly thanked the other for their support and courage! It was almost like an unofficial announcement. However the couple has never talked about their relationship in public. Check the picture from their trip: Also Read: Thaana Serndha Koottam First Look unveiled on Suriya’s 42nd birthday – View Pic

In other news, announcements of Vignesh’s next film with Suriya and Keerthy in the lead were also made along with a new poster. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is all set to release in Jan 2018. Interestingly, Singham 3, Suriya’s last film also released in Jan. The film’s teaser will be out in November followed by a trailer in December. Singles will continue to be unveiled through this time. We are super excited about the director and the lead pair combination. Reports suggest the film is a loose adaptation of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 but the screenplay has been adapted to suit the Tamil audience. As for Nayanthara, her film Aramm is all set to release on September 27th. It stars Nayan in the lead role as the district collector who looks into water problems of her jurisdiction.