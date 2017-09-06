Vijay and Samantha or Vijay and Kajal: Whose pairing is better in Mersal?

After Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam, the next excitement in Kollywood is Thalapathy’s Mersal! The film right from its first look has taken social media by storm. The buzz around this movie is huge! A grand audio launch was held in August where the cast and crew were present. AR Rahman held a live concert at the audio function. Apart from first look poster, the music has garnered plenty praise for its memorable compositions. This film is extra special because it’s Vijay’s second film with Atlee. Theri, their previous project was a super hit not only among fans but also at the BO. It went to become one of Vijay’s highest grossing films. Mersal also happens to be Sri Thenandal’s 100th film! Another reason the film has got fans excited is the female lead cast – Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Interestingly, both have worked with Vijay before and have been part of his biggest hits. Also Read: Mersal music review: AR Rahman comes up with a kickass album for Vijay’s 61st film

Neethanae starring Samantha and Vijay is already ruling the charts. This soulful melody has struck a chord with everyone. Their pairing seems traditional and simple. However Vijay’s pairing with Kajal Aggarwal has a stylish touch to it. The actress has gone in for a modern, chic look. The reason behind their different looks is that the movie will be set in different times periods. Reportedly Vijay will be a playing a village chieftan, a doctor and magician. Now that you have seen Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Vijay, which pairing do you like more? You can VOTE and tell us! Also, is Nithya Menen no longer part of Mersal? The makers haven’t released a pic of the two as yet. While we await for a pic of this new pair, you can tell us who shares a crackling chemistry with Vijay?

The film is set for a grand release in Diwali. Get ready for the fireworks this festive season.