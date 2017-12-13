Vijay Sai’s wife and two others held responsible for the comedian’s suicide

Two days ago, Tollywood woke up to the shocking news of Vijay Sai’s suicide. The actor hanged himself from the ceiling at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. The family members discovered his body later. Several reports suggested that the actor was going through depression owing to his financial troubles. A certain reports stated, new projects weren’t coming his way. To add to it, the actor was living separately from his wife since 2015. But further investigation has brought in a whole new twist. A case has been registered against his wife, director Sashidhar and his advocate Srinivas basis a selfie video on the deceased’s phone. The video revealed that the three were pressuring him into handing a large amount money to them. Also Read: Telugu comedian Vijay Sai commits suicide

As per reports on Indian express, here’s what an officer had to say”He (Vijay Sai) recorded a selfie video before committing suicide. In the video, he said his wife Vanitha, Sashidhar and advocate Srinu was harassing him continuously and the advocate was demanding three crores to settle the divorce dispute between the duo.” A case has been filed against the three. The video laos has been sent for forensic examination.

On hearing about his death, Vamsi Kaka had to say this – It is sad to hear that Vijay Sai is no more. Reports say that he committed suicide due to depression but the police started an investigation and the actual reason is yet to be found out. This was not the first time that an actor has taken an extreme step like this. The industry bigwigs should step in and come up with a solution to handle depression issues among the members of the film fraternity,”