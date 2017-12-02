Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara team up for the second time after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Cameo films’ C J JayaKumar producer of ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ is leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz going on his upcoming highly-anticipated film Imaikkaa Nodigal. Starring Atharva, Nayanthara, Raashi Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and others in important roles, the film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Now, the unit of ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ has pulled of a magic again in casting by roping in Vijay Sethupathy to play a very important cameo role to pair opposite Nayanthara in the movie.

‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ is gaining momentum to pitch itself as one of the most awaited releases of the year 2018. The movie is slated to hit screens sometime in January 2018. The shooting of the movie is on the verge of completion stage.

It must be noted that this pair of Vijay Sethupathy and Nayanthara already hit the bull’s eye in director Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and now they’re all set to repeat that magic once again in ‘Imakkaa Nodigal’ .

Vijay Sethupathy will start shooting his portions from today. ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ team is said to be very excited to have Vijay Sethupathy on board. This movie is produced by ‘Cameo Films’ C J Jayakumar. The music for the film is composed by Hip Hop Thamizha Aadhi, Cinematography by R D Rajasekhar and editing is done by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

Nayanthara has a great momentum at the box office with her latest social thriller Aramm directed by Gopi Nainar and produced by KJR Studios. The film’s sharp dialogues and social commentary have been received well by the general public. Already, they’ve announced that there will be a sequel to the film called Aramm 2 which will be directed again by Gopi Nainar and Nayanthara will reprise the role of Madhivadhani again. The shooting is tentatively scheduled to start rolling from January 2018.