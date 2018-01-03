Vijay Sethupathi appointed captain of Ramnad Rhinos cricket team

Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren starring Vijay Sethupathy and Gautham Karthik is directed by Arumuga Kumar and produced by ‘7C’s Entertainment Private Limited’ and ‘Amme Narayana Entertainment’. The movie has hogged the headlines today thanks to the new acquisition of a cricket team by the makers. The producers of Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren has taken the concept of marketing to a whole new level by buying a team in the upcoming celebrity cricket league to be held in Malaysia on January 6th.

“This is the first time such an innovative and a massive marketing technique is being adopted in Indian cinema. ‘Oru Nalla Naala Paathu Solren’ producer has bought the ‘Ramnad Rhinos’ team, and Vijay Sethupathy will captain it. Another interesting feature about this buy and this celebrity cricket league event is that the audio launch of ‘Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren’ will take place along with the cricket league with a presence of a galaxy of stars on January 6th in Malaysia,” read a statement. (ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha, Vijay Sethupathi win top honours at 15th Chennai International Film Festival)

Gayathri and Niharika Konidela play the female leads in the movie while the music of the movie is made by Justin Prabhakaran. DOP Sree Saravanan is the film’s cinematographer and the editing is done by Govindaraj. Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren will be Vijay Sethupathi’s first release in 2018. He had a fantastic year in 2017 with super hit films such as KV Anand’s Kavan and director duo Pushkar – Gayathri’s gangster thriller Vikram Vedha, where he locked horns with Madhavan. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.

Text by Surendhar MK