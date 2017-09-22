Vijay’s Mersal clocks in 9M views already, BEATS Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam in less than 24 hours

Last evening, the Mersal storm had hit across socila media platforms as the much awaited teaser starring Thalapathy Vijay was finally out! The film showed Vijay play three different characters set in three time periods. The cinematography, the background score, Vijay’s screen presence – all in all combined to give us an intriguing teaser. Although we are still unclear about the plot, the promo has certainly piqued our curiosity. Atlee has a way of presenting Thalapathy to his fans in a never-seen-before avatar and with Mersal he’s doing it all over again. Diwali can’t get bigger than this. It’s been a little more 12 hours since the teaser has been out and it’s on its wya to creat a record. The teaser has clocked in a phenomenal 9M views, he has managed to beat Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam that clocked in a record breaking 10 Views in 3 days. Vijay’s Mersal has already broken Ajith’s records in less than 24 hours! What do you have to say to this Thala fans? Also Read: Mersal teaser: Vijay surprises you with his three different looks making the film more intriguing

Mersal also stars three leading ladies – Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. Each of them will pair up with different characters. Vijay will be teaming up with Nithya Mene for the first time while he has worked Samantha and Kajal in the past. The music has been composed by AR Rahman, who has received a thumbs up from fans for his yet another winner album. The audio was launch last month in a grand event where the musical maestro performed live. So far, Mersal has garnered a huge buzz thnaks to its firts look posters, the album and now most recently the teaser. Fans are awiating eagerly for the release. Also Read: Diwali gets bigger as Vijay’s Mersal and Mohanlal’s Villain head for a clash this festive season

This Diwlai, Vijay’s Mersal will atek on Mohanlal’s Villain as former film release on 18th October and Villain releases on 19th October. It’s going to be quite the clash as two films battle it out at the box office.