Vikas Gupta dedicates his award to Sridevi, says, “I will always cherish conversations with you”

Vikas Gupta’s TV shows became a household name during the 2010s. The producer became a household name later in 2017, with his stint on Bigg Boss 11. He won heartswith his sweet personality and impressed everyone with his tactful ways of playing the show. His production house also continues to produce content that is loved by the nation and more such shows are in the pipeline. Well, hence it comes as no surprise that he has won the award for Most Enterprising Personality of The Year at a recent awards show.

It must have been a very proud moment for Vikas, who attended the event with his brother, Sidharth Gupta. Vikas, later, posted the picture of his award on Instagram and said that he is dedicating it to late actress Sridevi. "Feeling is #Gratitude and the fact that I must be doing something right This one is dedicated to @sridevi.kapoor . Maam you have always inspired me and I will always cherish conversations with you #RIP." Isn't that sweet. We are sure being a '80s kid, Sridevi must have had a huge impact on Vikas' life.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai on February 24. Her mortal remains were brought to India on February 27, and her last rites were performed today. Thousands of fans had gathered outside the venue where the prayer meeting was held. Hundreds of celebrities came out to pay their last respect to the actress. Sridevi was cremated with state honours – a gun salute and the Indian flag covered her body.

The cause of death of the actress has been stated as ‘accidental drowning’ in a bathtub by the Dubai officials. Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters, Khushi and Jahnavi.