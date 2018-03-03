Vikas Gupta discharged from hospital, recovering well confirms brother Siddharthh

Vikas Gupta has been hopping all over the country in the past few weeks. His popularity has soared post his stint on Bigg Boss 11. He has been attending events, giving speeches and travelling all over. All of this took a toll on his health. Vikas was admitted to the Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri due to viral fever and weakness. The news of his hospitalization made the fans of Lost Boy rather worried. However, we got news that he is feeling better and is in fact, working from home.

Bollywood Life got in touch with his brother, Siddharthh who said, “Yes, he was admitted but is back home now. He had high fever and extreme weakness but he has taken medication. Since he had a lot of work, he said he would come home and work from there.” Vikas has been travelling quite a bit nowadays and was also felicitated with a couple of awards.

Vikas has also started an initiative called Lost Boys Welfare Initiative for the assistance of the elderly and other under-privileged sections. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…