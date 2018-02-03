Vikas Gupta, Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan – a look at TV’s newsmakers this week!

It was a very eventful week in the world of TV. From engagement news of Poonam Preet to Hina Khan’s debut at Lakme Fashion Week, there were quite a few headlines. We also heard the good news of Mohit Malik’s comeback. A look at top five news of the week…

Poonam Preet – Sanjay Gagnani engagement

The Naamkarann actress announced that she is getting engaged on February 18 in Surat with long-time beau, Sanjay Gagnani. The couple have been dating for six years. We know her as Juhi from Naamkarann while Sanjay is a part of Kundali Bhagya. Sanjay told Bombay Times about his decision to get married to a fellow actor, “Communication is crucial for any relationship to grow. There’s always so much to talk about when you’re from the same industry. Exchanging viewpoints, helping each other, criticising, praising, discussing things about the industry… all this help in creating a better understanding.” The marriage will happen later as they are focused on work. Poonam also said that she isn’t commitment phobic and wants a fairytale wedding.

Mohit Malik’s comeback

After wowing us as Samrat in Doli Armanon Ki, Mohit was seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He was missing from the small screen since then. However, Mohit is now making a comeback with a Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan and Invictus T Mediaworks. It will be titled as Kulfi Kumar Baajewala. It is an adaptation of the hit Bengali show Potol Kumar Gaanwala that aired on Star Jalsa. Mohit will be playing the role of a famous singer Sikander Singh Gill on the show.

Rubina Dilaik and Shaheer Sheikh

Well, Rubina Dilaik become another famous TV actress to hit one million followers on Instagram. The lady thanked fans for all the love. She also wrote that her fans were all genuine and she did not have fake followers. The actress’ comments came at the time when Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter followers had reduced and the Internet went into a tizzy. Rubina is loved for her performance on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Shaheer Sheikh became the most followed male TV star on Instagram with 2.5 million.

Vikas Gupta’s alleged girlfriends

The mastermind of the Bigg Boss 11 house, Vikas Gupta has acquired a huge female fan following after the show. While #ShiKas shippers are already there, Vikas was also linked to two women this week. One of them was Indo-Australian model and scriptwriter Sarah Anjuli with whom he was seen at a party. The other one funnily was Pragya Yadav. It is quite hilarious as Pragya is the wife of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che fame.

Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan to introduce Naagin 3

Well, we are upset at the thought of not seeing our favourites Mouni and Adaa in Naagin 3. However, there was some news to cheer about as the two actresses shot a promo for the new season. It was so nice to see Shivanya and Shesha back.

Hina Khan

The TV diva who just won the Most Stylish TV Personality Award made her debut on Lakme Fashion Week. This is her first project after Bigg Boss 11. She walked ramp for a Kolkata based label, Osaa by Adarsh. Hina is now going to take a break for a couple of months before she plunges in her new project.