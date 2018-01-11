Vikram Bhatt confesses he is a ‘B-grade fear seller’ ahead of the release of 1921

Vikram Bhatt is back with a new film from the 1920 tomorrow and before that releases, the filmmaker has made some shocking revelations. The director has put up a long post on how he is a B-grade fear seller and has no qualms about it. He also hits out at all those moviegoers who are fine with exorcism by a priest in English movies but call the same scenario in Hindi movies as ‘regressive.’ You have to read his post right now…

Vikram writes, “I am a fear seller. In a world where money is made out of selling love, friendship, laughter, hope and even tears, I sell fear. I do this unapologetically and at the cost of being called not aesthetic, crass and B-grade. Hang on, correction; I am a B-grade fear seller. Phew! What a relief it is not to court the hall of fame and jostle for a name in the list of the great artistes of the time. What a relief it is to not be great, or even attempt to be great for that matter! I am also tired of the duplicity and I find it pointless trying to fight it. There are some who will cheer the priest reading out of the Bible and using the power of Jesus to exorcise the spirit in an English picture but an Indian Priest using the Vishnu Sahasranaam is regressive cinema. Then regressive it should be!” (Also read: Vikram Bhatt on the reason behind the failure of films featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: There’s nothing starry about stars anymore)

The director further adds, “I can only be what I believe in and I believe in the Hanuman Chalisa and the Vishnu Sahasranaam and the Gajendra Moksh Stotram. I believe in the Mantra and I believe that the power of God will vanquish evil. If that is regressive, if that is funny, if that is illogical, then I am all that but I would rather be something than nothing! I refuse to be ashamed of my beliefs or my God.” Check out the post here…

Vikram Bhatt had told BollywoodLife, in an interview, how nobody thought Raaz would become such a hit. He had said, “No, no, no, as a matter of fact nobody wanted to do it. Everyone was like kya bhoot ka picture bana raha hai, C grade picture bana raha hai. A lot of people were of the opinion that I should not be making the film. Anyway, conviction is conviction and I went ahead and made it. And as they say, the rest is history.”