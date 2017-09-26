Vikram Bhatt wants Hrithik Roshan to play Pennywise – The Dancing Clown in the Indian version of Stephen King’s IT

Vikram Bhatt is completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry as a filmmaker, he started his journey as director with Jaanam. The film was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and starred Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role. But since then he’s tried several genres be it comedy, action, thriller, romance but he’s most known for helming horror genre with much aplomb. So BollywoodLife caught up with him and played a fun round with him where he was asked to cast Bollywood actors in the Hindi remake of hit Hollywood horror film. When asked whom would he choose for films like The Shining, he was quick to name Amitabh Bachchan for the role of Jack Nicholson. For the role of Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren in The Conjuring, Vikram Bhatt suggested the real life couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. And for the role of slasher in Friday The 13th, Vikram Bhatt quipped he’d be the best choice for the role as he has a lot of people to kill. Also read: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar or Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev – who are you more excited to see on the big screen?

However, it was his interesting casting choice for IT that left us intrigued. When asked about Pennywise – The Dancing Clown in recent Hollywood hit IT, Vikram Bhatt suggested none other than Hrithik Roshan.

Taking a cue out of Vikram Bhatt’s book we reimagined Pennywise as Hrithik Roshan and this is what we got:

Talking about his love for genres as he had done almost all genres be it Horror, Thriller, Comedy, Romance. But Vikram Bhatt had a very interesting take on it. He said, "All my films have been love story. Haunted was a love story, 1920 was beautiful love story, Raaz 1 was a beautiful love story. I think all my films that have done really well have been love stories. I always keep the love story as the central theme of any film that I make. So for me what works most is love. Love does not have to be romancing in Europe, right? And love doesn't really have to have parents as the villain or society or internal conflict. Love can even have a spirit as the villain. Anything can challenge love."

