Vikram plays a dual role in director Hari’s Saamy Square

We have learned from reliable sources in the industry that Chiyaan Vikram is playing a dual role in director Hari’s Saamy Square a sequel to the super hit Saamy which released in 2003.

“The team is currently shooting important portions of the first character in Chennai. The ongoing schedule will last until December 20th. Since Trisha had opted out of the project stating creative differences, the makers have reportedly held talks with Sadha of Anniyan fame to replace her. There are also attempts being made to convince Trisha to rejoin the team,” says a source from the film’s unit to BollywoodLife.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh, who plays the main lead heroine in Saamy Square, also suggested that it would be great to have Trisha on board while speaking to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview. “Some stories demand many stars. It would be lovely if Trisha mam does the role because everyone loved the pair and the chemistry and people would like to see what happened to that character,” Keerthy had said.

Produced by Shibu Thameens, who bankrolled Vikram’s super-hit film Iru Mugan, Saamy Square has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Initially, the team roped in Harris Jayaraj for the project because of the first part’s chartbuster album and songs. However, he was later dropped because of the excessive remuneration demands.

National award-winning actor Bobby Simha, who was last seen as the baddie in Vijay Sethupathi’s Karuppan, plays the antagonist in the movie. Bobby’s latest release Thiruttu Payale 2 where he plays an intelligence officer and the husband of Amala Paul has received excellent reviews from critics. Director Hari has also roped in comedian Soori to provide comic relief. Saamy Square team is targeting a summer 2018 release.