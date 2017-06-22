Vikram Vedha trailer: R Madhavan – Vijay Sethupathi’s chemistry in this cop-gangsta film will make any heroine burn!

When filmmakers Pushkar and Gayathri announced that they were bringing together two talented actors , R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, fans were super excited. Why wouldn’t fans be? The combination of Madhavan and Vijay packs quite a punch. Both are unconventional, versatile and are always ready to take risks! In this action thriller, R Madhavan is taking on the role of a bad-ass cop, while Vijay Sethupathi plays a gangsta. We already caught a glimpse of the cat n mouse game in the teaser. And now as promised, Shah Rukh Khan and Siva karthikeyan have officially launched the trailer:

If the teaser blew your mind, you have to catch the trailer! It’s mind blowing on every level. The cat and mouse game just got more thrilling. We have to admit, their chemistry is the biggest highlight. They not only complement each other but elevate the other’s performance. With both on screen, nobody is missing out on a leading lady. What we loved the most is both don’t try to overpower the other. After Baahubali, we finally have another movie where the two characters share equal screen presence! There is no Vikram without Veda or vice verse. Reportedly the film is based on the Vikram Vedhalam folktale. While some reports state, the film is based the Hollywood film – Catch Me If You Can. The combination of the movie’s dark theme, the Madhavan-Vijay pairing and the hypnotic background score has us us gushing. What about you? Also Read: Vikram Vedha teaser: Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi’s edgy cat n mouse game will make you root for both of them

To all my Tamil friends heres the dynamic trailer of my friend Maddy’s film #VikramVedha @ActorMadhavan @sash041075https://t.co/FVuxuSCn2i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 22, 2017

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath and Katir. This is going to be THE face-off of 2017. What say? What did you like most about the trailer? Do share with us your comments.