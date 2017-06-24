VIP 2 motion poster: Dhanush and Kajol mean business in this new stunning still from the film

Dhanush and Kajol‘s upcoming film, VIP 2, already has the audience excited! The teaser of the film was enough to get Twitter all excited. Though Kajol was missing from the teaser, Dhanush ensured that he blows our minds away with his performance. The first instalment of the film was already popular among the masses and we have high hopes from the second one. The trailer will release on 25th June 2017 and the makers have released new posters right before the trailer and music launch. The background score in the motion poster itself is so energetic, we can’t wait to hear songs from the movie.

Not to mention, Dhanush and Kajol look pretty badass in the new poster of the film. Kajol will be seen in a Tamil film after a really long time. These two will be sharing the screen for the first time even though Dhanush has done some Bollywood films. Samuthirakan, Saranya Ponvannan and Amala Paul, who were a part of the first film, will be teaming up for the second one, too, but with a brand new plot. Kajol will be playing an antagonist in the movie. They are going to have some serious face-offs in the film. Excited much? (ALSO READ: Dhanush’s action sequences in VIP 2 teaser will remind you of Rajinikanth)

Check out the new poster and motion poster of the film right here.

Dhanush and Kajol… Motion poster of #VIP2 #Lalkar [Hindi]… Trailer and music launch tomorrow [Sun] in Mumbai. https://t.co/IAeflzRa7E — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2017

The motion poster is the Hindi one which has Lal Kar in the tagline. The teaser saw positive reviews everywhere which is why expectations from the film are soaring high. With the teaser becoming such a rage on the Internet, we wonder how the audience will react to the trailer. The makers will release the trailer along with the music tomorrow. Better stay tuned to us to get updates right from the event.

What are your thoughts on the new poster of the film? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.