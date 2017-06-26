VIP 2 song Raghuvaran Vs Vasundhara – Doori Zara Banake: Dhanush and Kajol battle it out in this groovy dance number – watch video

If the VIP 2 trailer was not enough, the makers of Dhanush and Kajol‘s film have released the promo song too. Titled Raghuvaran Vs Vasundhara – Doori Zara Banake, the song shows Raghuvaran (Dhanush) and Vasundhara (Kajol) engaging in an interesting dance face off, which will totally make you excited for the movie. We already know that the two are rivals and they do not get along, but this song shows how they try to out intimidate each other too. Coming to the song, it has been sung beautifully by Benny Dayal and Shakthisree Gopalan. The music is also really groovy and we have to applaud the composer Sean Roldan for it. We feel that this is a song that will motivate you to work harder and you will totally want to hear this on loop.

In the VIP 2 song, we see a lot of candid, behind-the-scenes shots, where we see the actual camaraderie that Dhanush, Kajol and Soundarya Rajinikanth (the director) share in real life. Apart from this, the song even gives us the feel that Kajol is this diva who has set out to rule the world, while Dhanush is this guy who has made his way from the bottom to the top. Both of them put up some really enticing dance performance, but it is their dance off that is the highlight of the song. Anyway, check out the song right here and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – VIP 2 trailer launch: Dhanush and Kajol’s hilarious banter takes centre stage – watch video)

For those of you who don’t know, VIP 2 is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Velaiilla Pattadhari. Though it is one of the most promising films of the year, it is even more special as it marks the return of Kajol to the Tamil cinema after a gap of nearly 20 years. The movie, which also stars Amala Paul, will also be released in Hindi as VIP 2 (Lalkar).