VIP 2 Tamil jukebox review: The songs in this Dhanush – Kajol starrer are energetic with catchy tunes and lyrics – watch video

Before the much-awaited trailer launch of Dhanush and Kajol‘s VIP 2, the makers have released the entire jukebox in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The songs are divided into different sections based on the shades of his personality and phases of his life. For example, there is Life Of Raghuvaran – Nada Da Raja, Angel Of Raghuvaran – Iravanai Thanda and so on. There are five songs in all of which one is a face-off between Dhanush and Kajol. Now that’s one song video we don’t want to miss. The music is energetic and will get you head banging on your chair. The playlist has a song for almost every mood.

There’s one that’ll motivate you at work, a romantic number, one you can listen to when you’re blue and so on. The music is very catchy and you’ll want to play it on a loop for a really long time, especially Iravanai Thanda, which is a romantic number. Even the sad song has a peppy music that will lift your mood instantly. We had high hopes from the music of the film ever since we saw the trailer, which had a brilliant background score. The music lives up to our expectations. In fact, Dhanush has sung most songs in the film. Check it out right here. (ALSO READ: VIP 2 motion poster: Dhanush and Kajol mean business in this new stunning still from the film)

Life Of Raghuvaran – Nada Da Raja

If you need something you’d headbang to, this song is perfect. It’s energetic and it has beats that will make you get out of your chairs and groove. Listen to it, especially when you’re feeling lethargic and can’t seem to get any work done. Dhanush has written and partly sung the song with Yogi B.

Angel Of Raghuvaran – Iravanai Thanda

This is the romantic number I was talking about. It has beats that’ll make you sway and is also melodious at the same time. This is definitely going in my ‘Favourites’ playlist. It’s a typical romantic Tamil song but yet it’s different. The song will have Dhanush and Amala Paul in it. We can’t wait to watch all that romance on screen. Again, Dhanush has penned the lyrics for the song and you’d want to memorise the lyrics so you can sing along.

Torture Of Raghuvaran – Ucchathula

Ucchathula is the sad song that will instantly lift your mood. Dhanush has sung the song and it starts with him singing it in a sad tone but it turns into a peppy number after there are dialogues where he is asked to sing the song in an energetic way. My favourite bit was when Dhanush went all ‘Oh My Gaaawwwd’ before introducing the peppy tone of the song. You’ll love the song right from the beginning.

Raghuvaran vs Vasundhara – Dooram Nillu

This is the song that we’re waiting to see the most! Like the title suggests, it’s a face-off between Dhanush and Kajol. Like the other songs, the music keeps changing in between to surprise and keep you hooked. There is a war of words between the two in the song. They’re basically asking each other to beware of each other. It’s a very fast-paced song and is quite good.

Vasundhara – The Empress Arrives

Vasundhara – The Empress Arrives is an instrumental track and from the name of the song, we’re guessing that it plays when Kajol makes an entrance in the film or whenever there is an important scene that involves her. Considering how much we love the lyrics and beats in all the songs, you might not love the instrumental as much but it is quite good.

Check out the jukebox right here!

Which song did you like the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.