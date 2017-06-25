VIP 2 trailer: Dhanush and Kajol lock horns in this exciting corporate drama

One of most anticipated Tamil releases this year is undoubtedly Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. Fans are super excited as Dhanush‘s character Raghuvaran will return with a brand new story. But this time joining the cast is a lead Bollywood actress. Her last Tamil movie was Minsara Kanavu opposite Arvind Swamy, nearly twenty years ago. She is returning to Kollywood with VIP 2. We are of course talking about Kajol! Helming this project is Soundarya Rajinikanth. With his powerhouse of a trio joining hands together, no wonder this movie is a topic of discussion. Two days ago, the team had announced that they would launch the trailer on 25th June. And as promised it’s here!

Kajol might have been missing from the first promo but she has more than made up for it in the trailer! Her on screen power play with Dhanush is definitely something to watch out for. For those who don’t know she plays the lead antagnist. So, their power packed tussle and war of words is going to be the most interesting part of VIP2. Dhanush as Raghuvaran is as usual on point. His fearless and ruggedness makes Raghuvaran quite an intimidating character. Even in the promo we saw him mercilessly beat all those who stood in his way. Also Read: VIP 2 teaser: Kajol goes missing while Dhanush packs a solid punch

The film also stars Amala Paul, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan. The movie will release in Tamil and in Hindi as VIP 2 – Lalkar. The music has been composed by Sean Roldan. The film is set for grand release on 28th July that also happens to be Dhanush’s birthday.

On working with Kajol, Dhanush said,”Kajol ma’am is full of energy. Her energy is so infectious that it motivated people to work with the same enthusiasm. She is a very friendly and warm person. We had a great time working with her.” as per reports on Times Of India. Even Kajol was all praises for the actor and the director.