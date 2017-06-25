VIP 2 trailer launch: Dhanush and Kajol’s hilarious banter takes centre stage – watch video

Dhanush, Kajol and Amala Paul‘s VIP 2 trailer is out and we have to say it is fantastic. The trailer is not only entertaining, but also tells us a little more about the movie. However, not the trailer, but Dhanush and Kajol’s hilarious banter took centre stage at the VIP 2 Audio and trailer launch today (June 25). Yes, the actors were present in Mumbai to kick start their promotional campaign and during this event, they engaged in a fun banter.

Kajol started it off when she took the stage. She revealed to the media how Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth (the director) had lied to her about not having a single Tamil dialogue in the film. She believed them completely, but when she got the script she was stunned after seeing the huge chunks of Tamil dialogues that she had to deliver. Dhanush and Soundarya laughed it off, but when the actor came up on stage, he clarified and told everyone that they had never lied. He revealed that they had just manipulated Kajol, but she was very sweet and kind to them even after this whole episode. Apart from that, Kajol even pulled Dhanush’s leg by calling him ‘D Sir’ and a senior actor. (ALSO READ – VIP 2 trailer: Dhanush and Kajol lock horns in this exciting corporate drama)

Check out their whole banter in these videos from the VIP 2 audio and trailer launch right here:

Video: @KajolAtUN opens up abt how she got over the phobia of trying 2 speak in another language at the #VIP2AudioLaunch #VIP2 #vip2Trailer pic.twitter.com/i7EJTSMXTk — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) 25 June 2017

For those of you who don’t know, VIP 2 is the sequel to 2014 blockbuster, Velailla Pattathari. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year as Kajol is making her return to Tamil cinema after 20 years. Reports stated that she would be playing the antagonist, however she denied it at the trailer and audio launch today. Apart from Tamil, VIP 2 will also be released in Hindi as VIP 2 (Lalkar). Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the movie right here…