VIP 2’s Dhanush reveals that Kajol is not playing an antagonist in the film – read details here

The trailer and the audio launch of Vella Illa Pathadhaari 2 took over the Internet completely. Not only are all the songs amazing but the trailer was also electrifying. Dhanush and Kajol‘s face-off in the trailer was everything that we were looking forward to. While there were a lot of people who thought Kajol was playing a negative role in the film, turns out she is not an antagonist after all. Soundarya Dhanush cleared the confusion about Kajol’s role in the film and said,” Kajol is not playing a negative role.” Well, anyone who has seen the trailer clearly would definitely see Kajol as the villain.

Dhanush added to that and clarifies,” It was not inspired from Gupt. She is not playing an antagonist. Two people don’t have to believe in the same thing. You don’t have to look at Vasundhara Parameshwaran as an antagonist.” Ah, that explains it all. Though Kajol and Dhanush come off as arch rivals in the trailer, it’s mostly just difference of opinion and a different approach to things that make them hate each other instantly. The film is getting interesting with every revelation. Dhanush, Kajol and Soundarya had a blast at the audio launch and answered almost all questions that were asked about the film and them. (ALSO READ: VIP 2 trailer: Dhanush and Kajol lock horns in this exciting corporate drama)

The three were all kinds of praises about each other. Kajol also revealed that she was initially nervous about making her comeback in Tamil cinema since she didn’t know the language properly. But Dhanush and Soundarya made sure that Kajol pulls it off. Dhanush and Kajol seem to share a very friendly equation unlike their characters in the film. The two had a fun banter at the event and even mocked each other a tad bit. But we wonder if Dhanush actually gave away the entire plot. Will the film end with the two becoming friends with each other? We’ll stop speculating and let you enjoy the film when it releases.

Meanwhile, tell us what you think of Kajol in the trailer in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.