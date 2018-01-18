[VIRAL VIDEO] Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar breaks down after being humiliated for being a Pakistani

Not every Pakistani is a terrorist, they say but unfortunately the reality speaks otherwise. If you are from Pakistan, you are bound to be treated with less respect; especially at the International Airports where you are detained for a thorough frisking and only then allowed to board the flight. One such victim is Saba Qamar, the Pakistani beauty who was last seen in Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium. A video of Saba weeping is going viral on the internet.

Recalling to the times when Saba was humiliated at an international airport just because she is from Pakistan, she reveals, “When we went to Tbilisi to shoot for a film, all the Indian crew was allowed to go, but I was stopped. It was because of my passport. I was from Pakistan. They did full investigation. They let me go only after an interview. That day I realised is this the respect we have across the globe? Is this our position?Where do we even stand?” Here, watch the video below:

It’s not just #SabaQamar who feels humiliated. All #Pakistanis feel humiliated when we are considered a terrorist state, when our children are killed like flies & we can’t get justice for them, when terrorist like #HafizSaeed roam around freely & we watch them helplessly. pic.twitter.com/pHalKqo7cq — Sabah Alam (@AlamSabah) January 16, 2018

Let’s not forget, even Shah Rukh Khan has time and again faced such detainment in the US; probably because he is a ‘Khan’. However, soon he received an apology from the US ambassador Richard Verma who had tweeted to him saying: “Sorry for the trouble at LAX @iamsrk. We are working to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Your work inspires millions, including in the US.”

Do you think it’s right to scrutinize everyone who belongs to Pakistan or is a Muslim? Comment below and keep watching this space for more updates on this story.