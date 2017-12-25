[Viral Video] Taimur wears Kareena’s sunglasses and proves there’s nobody cooler than him

Can we ever get enough of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur? No seriously! The little bundle of joy has been winning the internet ever since he’s born and just when we were falling short of adjectives to describe his cuteness, here comes yet another video of him wearing his mum’s sunglasses and posing like a pro. I mean, one look at the above pic and you will know what we are trying to say! It’s coming from the Kapoors’ annual Christmas bash that was held this afternoon. Taimur happened to be such a center of attraction that forget the family bonding; everyone right from Ranbir Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor were only busy crushing on the little one and finding ways to grab his attention. Of course, that’s a different thing that Taimur too was loving all the attention coming his way. So when everyone made him wear Kareena’s sunglasses, he didn’t hesitate a bit before putting them on and waving at the camera like as if he wants to say, “Am I not the coolest of them all?”

From what it looks like, Taimur is really fond of wearing shades because even during his first birthday bash, there was this viral pic of him showing off his ‘Kaala Chashma’ swag. Here, check out the video of Taimur below and tell me if you can beat his level of cuteness; especially his naughty smile after wearing it right:

Idk what’s happening 😂😂 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:20am PST

No wonder Neetu Kapoor called Taimur the star of the Christmas lunch today because if you watch the video; you would exactly know the kind of attention he was getting from the Kapoor Khaandaan. Not to mention, this is Taimur’s first Christmas brunch so it gives all the more reasons for the family to adore him with all their love. Indeed, Taimur is like the perfect Christmas gift! We can’t wait to see more pics of him doing what he’s best at – making us smile with his cutesy antics! How about you?