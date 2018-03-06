[Viral Video] From Bhangra to Kajra Re, Virat brings the house down at a wedding yet again

Virat Kohli is like the life of any wedding. No seriously! Every time he attends one, there has to be a video of him setting the dance floor on fire. Say for that matter, he had even rocked his own wedding reception by pulling off some killer moves with Anushka Sharma. So it comes as no surprise that he yet again decided to bring the house down at a friend’s wedding recently. Yes, he along with his in-laws aka Anushka’s parents attended this common friend’s wedding a few days back and there…there…the minute he heard music, he couldn’t resist from shaking a leg.

Bhangra of course was his constant groove but the highlight was only when Kajra Re played and all that one could see was Virat trying to do an intro move just like how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulled it off with much grace in the original track. How we wish whoever captured this video of Virat’s version of Kajra Re could have lasted a little longer because before you can figure out Virat’s moves, the video goes off. Here, watch all the fun that Virat had, at this friend’s wedding:

A post shared by VirushkaUpdates (@virushkaupdates) on Mar 4, 2018 at 5:35am PST

In case you are wondering why has Anushka not accompanied her super cool husband then let us tell you all, she’s busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in Bhopal. In fact, she was here for a day to meet Virat and visit the Kapoor family to offer condolences on Sridevi’s untimely demise, but she took off to resume her shoot this morning. It’s left to see when will we get to see a repeat of Virushka’s fun times together, considering both are busy with their own work comittments. Guess for now, the above video should serve the purpose and well maybe make one hopeful to see Virat doing a Bollywood film soon!