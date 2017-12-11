Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma show us their mischievous side at the varmala – watch video

In a small but beautiful ceremony, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot. Away from the prying eyes of the media, they chose to get married in the Tuscan countryside of Italy. The venue, Borgo Finocchieto is one of the most expensive boutique resorts in the world. The bride, Anushka wore a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga in beige and pink. Virat Kohli was a handsome groom in a white sherwani. A video of the Jaimaala has been leaked. We can see that Virat and his boys did not make it easy for Anushka to put the garland on him. After a couple of attempts, she managed with some assistance from her folks.

In a statement released a hour before, they wrote, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

The wedding was attended by family members and few close friends. It was a three-day affair with a ring ceremony, haldi, mehendi and saat pheras. They tried very hard to keep it a secret but news leaked out. It all began after Virat requested for a few days leave in the midst of Sri Lanka's tour of India for personal reasons. Anushka and her family were seen departing to Europe with excess baggage, which almost confirmed the news. Maharaj Anant Baba who is Anushka Sharma's family priest also accompanied them. It seems professional Bhangra dancers were flown down for the affair.

Virat will soon leave for South Africa for a tour. She will be accompanying him there. The couple will move into their flat in Worli in a few days. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…