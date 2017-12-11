Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma wedding: The couple’s mehendi picture will steal your heart!

The most glamorous couple of the industry Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married today in Italy. While we can’t stop gushing about their beautiful wedding pictures, here we bring you the Mehendi picture of this adorable couple which will definitely steal your heart. In the picture, Virat and Anushka are showing their Mehendi with cute smiles on their faces. The couple released the official statement which said, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” They both took to their Twitter accounts to share the news with the world as they put out adorable pictures from their wedding.

The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21, which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.