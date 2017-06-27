Virat Kohli beats Salman Khan to become the most followed Indian on Facebook after PM Narendra Modi

Cricket and Bollywood are two religions that binds all Indians. If we take a liking for a person from these two sections, we feel obliged to love them blindly or hate them as well. We take everything they say or do to heart and even berate them if their actions don’t align with our thoughts. Well, that’s how Indians roll. For us, our favourites should do everything the way we feel. So, apart from being their fans in real life, we also like to follow them on social media platforms, and this has helped Virat Kohli leave Salman Khan behind.

We are talking about Facebook here. Virat has 35 million fans on the social media platform while Salman Khan lags behind our Indian cricket captain by 6 lac followers. But the number 1 spot is reserved for the honourable Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Deepika Padukone is right after Salman, i.e. on the fourth spot, followed by Priyanka Chopra and Honey Singh. Sachin Tendulkar gets the 8th spot while singer Shreya Ghoshal takes the 10th spot. This makes us wonder if the low buzz surrounding Tubelight has got something to with Salman's depleting fan base. Check out the list right here…

(Source: Social Bakers)

It seems like the controversies plaguing Virat couldn’t do any damage to his fan following. The Coach Vs Captain row that erupted after Anil Kumble stepped down from his post was widely discussed. Many pointed fingers at Virat but that has done no harm to his popularity, with people still interested to follow him more than others. This list is a clear indication of that. Salman Khan had held the position all this while, which is even more amusing. The actor is not so active on any of his social media profiles. He likes to post stuff when it is absolutely necessary. So for someone like that to have such a follower count is truly interesting. Guess, at times, you just need to be yourself to get all the love and support.