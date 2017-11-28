[INSIDE VIDEO] Virat Kohli dances like nobody’s watching with girlfriend Anushka Sharma at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception

Looks like Virat Kohli was the life of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s reception party that was held last night and we are not even surprised. I mean, for all that you know, if Virat is a great cricketer, he is an even better dancer and when he is accompanied by his ladylove Anushka Sharma, then you can be rest assured that it’s going to be a mad night to remember. Quint managed to get an inside access to Sagarika and Zaheer’s private party and boy, the videos are all about Virat showing off his crazy desi moves with Anushka trying to match up to his steps. Must say, the music was so groovy that anybody would have wanted to ditch their heels and shoes and get onto the dance floor to groove like nobody’s watching. Also read: Virat Kohli puts yet another pic with girlfriend Anushka Sharma as his new display pic on Instagram and all we can say is, Get married you two!

You can literally hear Anushka and Virat screaming their lungs out while dancing to hit tracks like Angrezi Beat to Sadi Gali in these videos. In fact, Virat was so lost in his party mood that even when Anushka stepped aside to grab a drink, he joined Zaheer to match a step or two. Such is Virat – so energetic, crazy and so full of love! Indeed, Anushka is one lucky woman to have this firecracker as her boyfriend! Here, watch the video below:

Video courtesy: The Quint

While rumours suggest Virat and Anushka are planning to get married next month. It’s left to see if the two really decide to make our wishes come true. Like you never know! Going by their adorable public appearances and all the escalated PDA of late, it almost looks like the couple wants to go all out in letting the world know that they are so madly in love with each other. Oh, we are desperately awaiting the good news from the two, how about you?