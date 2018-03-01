Virat Kohli is all set to be spooked out by Anushka Sharma at Pari’s screening – view pics

Virat Kohli is all set to be spooked out tonight at the screening of Anushka Sharma’s Pari. The Cricketer was also spotted at the screening of the horror film, teasers and trailers of which already gave us goosebumps. We told you earlier how the cricketer is hosting a private screening of the film. Virat invited a couple of his friends for the screening and Anushka, who is busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga, also invited a few selected people from Bollywood for the screening. Virat has been cheering for Pari for a long time and seems to be blown away by Anushka’s performance.

It’s not just him who is supporting his wife so much but Anushka also gushes a lot about her husband whenever he performs exceptionally well on the field. These two are super adorable. They broke the internet recently as they indulged in some PDA on social media. We still can’t get over their marriage yet. The two surprised fans after they announced their wedding on social media last year. It was one of the most beautiful weddings we’ve seen so far. Anushka was the perfect and the most gorgeous Sabyasachi bride and Virat also looked extremely desirable groom. (ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Virat Kohli to host a special screening of Anushka Sharma’s Holi release, Pari)

Check out these pictures of Virat outside Pari’s screening.

Virat has been impressed with the teaser, trailer and even the posters of Pari. Looks like horror is his favourite movie genre. Either that or he is simply blown by Anushka’s performance in the film. Now that’s one supportive husband every woman wants in her life. These two are super cute together and give such couple goals. It’s been a very long time since we saw a really good horror film in Bollywood and Pari has been creating a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. It literally gives you goosebumps. Apart from Virat, the special screening was also attended by actor Shahid Kapoor and producer Prernaa Arora. We hope the movie turns out to scare the hell out of us and become one of the finest horror films in Bollywood. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.