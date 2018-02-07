Virat Kohli scores a century and Anushka Sharma just can’t get over ‘what a guy’ she married!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. They surprised everyone with their wedding. They looked every bit the ideal couple and honestly, we couldn’t stop gushing about them. After their amazing honeymoon in Finland and the reception parties in India, the couple got back to work and how! While Anushka has been bowling us over with teasers of her horror flick Pari, Virat is ensuring he gives us enough reason to cheer for him too. The Indian skipper is currently leading the men in blue against South Africa. In the 3rd ODI of the season, Virat scored a century and a half. Yes, isn’t that huge? Wifey Anushka sure seems to think so!

Anushka is elated by Virat’s century and couldn’t keep calm about it. She took to Instagram to share a story about husband Virat’s success. Anushka posted a picture of Virat playing and wrote, “What a guy” with a love emoticon and “100!!!” As Virat continued to wreak havoc in Cape Town, she kept sharing even more pictures of him on her story. In the last pic, she wrote, “Uff What a guy!!!” and added some clap emoticons. Isn’t their love for each other quite whistle worthy, don’t you? Check out Anushka’s story here… (Also Read: Is Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli’s lucky charm? This video suggests so)

Anushka and Virat got married on December 3, last year in a hush-hush ceremony. The destination wedding was attended by only close family and friends. The wedding was followed by two receptions, which were held at Delhi and Mumbai. PM Narendra Modi had also attended their reception. On the work front, Anushka’s movie, Pari’s trailer got launched today and Virat appreciated her. He took to twitter and wrote, “Here’s a REMINDER. This is not a fairytale. #PariTeaser @AnushkaSharma @OfficialCSFilms

Love it ♥️”

