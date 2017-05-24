Virat Kohli wraps his arm around girlfriend Anushka Sharma at the screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams – View pics

One of the most awaited films this year is the docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The movie documenting the life of the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, opens in theaters this Friday. Before that, a special screening was held for Sachin’s friends and the Indian cricket team. Thus, Virat Kohli was there to lend his support to the legend. And accompanying him was his ever supportive girlfriend, Anushka Sharma. Oh, how much do fans love spotting Anushka and Virat together.

It has been hours since fans last got their picture together from Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement bash. And now another set of pics from the Sachin: A Billion Dream screening has been making the rounds. Fans of the couple are certainly in for a treat. In majority of pictures from the screening, we see that Virat has his arm around Anushka. How cute is that! Fans adore it when these lovebirds indulge in some PDA as most of the time they shy away from being clicked together. Neither do they speak about their relationship openly. So the task of doing the talking falls on these pictures alone.

Have a look at the pictures from the screening here:

As always Anushka-Virat are looking like the IT couple that they are!

Also attending the screening were celebs like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane. Sachin: A Billion Dreams will showcase Sachin on the big screen for the very first time. The film is touted to bring to the forefront the unheard story of the ace cricketer. Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine. The film is all set to release on May 26, 2017.