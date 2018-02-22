Vishal Bhardwaj pushes back the shooting of Irrfan Khan – Deepika Padukone starrer gangster drama

Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster drama featuring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan which was supposed to go on floors in March in Nepal has been pushed ahead a few months back. Director took his Twitter handle to share the news and also stated the reason that both the actors are unwell currently and will start the shooting when they are fit. He tweeted, “Pushing back film by a few months, @irrfank down with jaundice and @deepikapadukone with resurfaced back issue caused during Padmaavat. While prepping, was transported to Maqbool days. Stunning look tests, can’t wait to start shoot. Sending pyaar & duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan.”

Pushing back film by a few months, @irrfank down with jaundice and @deepikapadukone with resurfaced back issue caused during Padmaavat. While prepping, was transported to Maqbool days. Stunning look tests, can’t wait to start shoot. Sending pyaar & duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) February 21, 2018

The Irrfan and Deepika starrer is based on one of the chapters from S. Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”. Deepika will essay the role of feared mafia don Rahima Khan popularly known as Sapna Didi, while Irrfan will play a local gangster. Deepika will be working with Vishal for the first time. (Also Read: Blackमेल teaser: A half-naked Irrfan Khan adds a comical touch to this quirky tale; watch video )

On the work front, Irrfan Khan will be next seen in quirky venture Blackमेल. The film is directed by Abhinay Deo, who has previously helmed films like Force 2, Delhi Belly and Game. Apart from Irrfan, the film also features the ensemble cast of Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, the film is set to hit the screens on April 6.