Vishal, Trisha, Dhanush, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar pay their respects to the Iron Lady, Jayalalithaa on her first death anniversary

Last year this time, Tamil Nadu mourned a great loss as they lost their be,loved leader – Jayalalithaa. Considering there was much speculation around her passing away, the Apollo Hospital issued an offical statement confirming her death – It is with indescribable grief, we announce the sad demise of our esteemed Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Puratchi Thalaivi Amma at 11:30 PM today (5.12.2016)” It has been year and Tmail Nadu has still nt come to terms with the great loss. They not only lost a benevolent leader but also a talented actress who had done at least 140 films across several languages. Today on her first death, her followers and celebs have taken to social media to pay respect. Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Trisha Krishnan have taken to Twitter to remember the iron who contributed significantly to cinema and politics. Also Read: Jayalalithaa: 7 rare pictures that narrate her journey in cinema and politics

Vishal: It’s been a year since the #IronLady left us….#Amma was a super dynamic & incredibly courageous person. She has always been a huge inspiration for many people across the World !!!

Trisha: A whole year goes by and the pinch has been felt every single day,more now than ever #neveranotheryou #IronLady #Amma

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: There has never been or will there ever will be another… #IronLady #Amma We miss u terribly…May U watch over us and guide us thru this chaos..We need you now more than ever..!!!

Dhanush; Remembering AMMA on the first year anniversary of her leaving us. A leader of true grit, courage and determination. The space created by her can never be replaced. # IRONLADY

Even followers have gone to pay respect to Amma:

Since one year passing away of the #IronLady of tamilnadu politician #Jayalalithaa tamilnadu never going to see politician like u Amma u will be inspiration of women in the upcoming years miss u Amma #jayalalithaa #admk #Rip amma pic.twitter.com/byl8ag1sWs — Mani sharma (@Manisha82694243) December 5, 2017

It’s been a year since #Amma left us, looking back at TN, everything has gone topsy turvy, too much of blunderness, too much of stupidity & infact everyone have obviously forgotten this lady. Life. #RIPAmma #Jayalalithaa #Jayalalitha #Amma – today’s Government : 🤡 pic.twitter.com/XFEvXekmqV — VID (@ItsmeVID) December 4, 2017

#Jayalalithaa

One of the best CM Ever

It’s one year gone away

We miss u pic.twitter.com/lVs936s8C9 — Ganesh kumar (@GaneshkumarPNGD) December 5, 2017

Jayalalithaa was one of a kind, who excelled in every field she entered be it cinema or politics. With her passing away, Tamil Nadu’s political scene never quite recovered.