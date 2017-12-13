Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai release postponed to January 26th

The makers of Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai have postponed the film’s release from Pongal to the Republic Day weekend. Unveiling the second look poster of the movie yesterday, the team confirmed the release date as January 26th. The team still has few more days of shooting left to wrap up the project, which is produced by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory. “The shooting of the film which was supposed to be completed a week before got delayed because of Vishal’s political campaign in RK Nagar by-poll. Now, the team is planning to finish the project and kick-start post-production work on time. The album composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is expected to be launched either towards the end of this month or early January,” informs a source from the film’s unit. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look for Irumbu Thirai is what you call traditional done right

Directed by debutant filmmaker PS Mithran, Irumbu Thirai features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead heroine, marking her first-time association with Vishal. Action King Arjun is playing the baddie in the film. Already, two more films have announced the release date as January 26th including Jayam Ravi, Nivetha Pethuraj’s Tik Tik Tik, billed as India’s first space thriller, directed by Shakti Rajan and produced by Nemichand Jhabak, and Anushka Shetty’s contemporary thriller Bhaagamathie, which is directed by Ashok of Pilla Zamindar fame and produced by UV Creations. Also Read: Theatrical rights of Vishal, Samantha Akkineni’s Irumbu Thirai acquired by Thameens Films

Also, Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 is also planning to hit screens on January 26th to cash in on the Republic Day weekend. Trade sources suggest that one or two films are likely to back out in the last minute citing post-production delay as the reason.

(Text by Surendhar MK)