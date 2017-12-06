Vishal’s nomination for RK Nagar Bypoll rejected twice – here’s all you need to know about the controversy

As you all know, Tamil actor Vishal had put forth his nomination for the RK Nagar bypoll election. “I want to be the voice of RK Nagar. I want to be the representative of the people and I’m not going to be a full time politician. I have no long-term plan. It is just a gut feeling and I want to contest the election.” stated the actor as per a leading portal. The actor had even begun his prep for the elections that were to be held on 21st December. But unexpectedly, his nomination was rejected as two people out of 10 backed out and denied having proposed him. The prerequisite is that, 10 people need to propose your name to appear as a candidate. Soon after, it was found out, that one the proposers was actually threatened. The relative of the proposer produced a phone conversation between him and vishal that revealed that she was asked to stated that the signature was forged. Also Read; Neither Kamal Haasan nor Rajinikanth but Tamil actor Vishal all set to enter politics

Soon after, good news followed – Vishal’s nomination was accepted. Vishal even took to Twitter to express his happiness. After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted…. Truth Always Triumphs !! However the happiness was short lived as his nomination was rejected again! Reason being – the identity of the person in the audio clip could not be validated. As per reports Vishal will now back an independent candidate. He has also requested the Prime Minister to look into the matter:

To the people, I look upto, Hon @narendramodi & Hon @rashtrapatibhvn I am Vishal,I hope u r aware of wats happening in the RK Nagar Election process in Chennai. My nomination was accepted & later rejected. Totally unfair. I bring this to your notice & I hope justice prevails. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 6, 2017

Apart from Vishal’s nomination, Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa’s nomination was rejected as well. In other news, Vishal has been currently shooting for Irumbu Thirai that also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.