Vishwaroopam 2 final mix underway in Los Angeles

While wishing his good friend Superstar Rajinikanth yesterday on the occasion of his birthday, Kamal Haasan also revealed that he is busy with the final mix of Vishwaroopam 2, a film which has been in the making for a long time. Haasan wrapped up the shooting of the project a few days back by shooting some crucial portions in Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Aascar Films produces the movie which is directed by Kamal Haasan. The trailer for the film, which has been made in Tamil and Hindi, will be released before the end of this month. The makers are aiming for a Republic Day weekend release on January 26th. Sources say the team is planning to send the film to censor board in a week or two after locking the final copy. Also Read: Kamal Haasan returns to the sets of Vishwaroopam 2, FINALLY!

Meanwhile, composer Ghibran is quite kicked about the album of Vishwaroopam 2, which is the first project he signed with Kamal Haasan even before Uttama Villain, Papanasam and Thoonga Vanam happened. “I am very kicked about the album. Kamal sir’s films are multilayered. To convey that musically is a challenge. People expect a complete experience these days to watch a movie in the theatre as they are paying more. Vishwaroopam 2 would completely satisfy that in all aspects.

If Uttama Villain is orchestral, Thoongavanam was electronic, Vishwaroopam 2 is a mix of both,” Ghibran told Indian Express recently. Starring Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, and Rahul Bose in important roles, Vishwaroopam 2 is one of the most anticipated films for the first quarter of 2018. So far, Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai, Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik and Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie have been officially confirmed to hit screens on January 26th.

( Text by Surendhar MK)