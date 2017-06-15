Vivegam song teaser Surviva: Anirudh Ravichander’s groovy rap perfectly sums up the film’s theme

After an fantastic teaser, the makers of Vivegam are now planning to release the audio album. Sony Music has tied up a grand deal with the actioner. While the complete album will be out soon, Viegam’s first song teaser is out and it’s groovy as hell. The song goes by the tile – Surviva and is composed by Anirudh Ravi Chander. It’s kind of an English-Tamil wrap. It perfectly sums up Vivegam’s never-give -up theme. Can’t wait to hear the complete song. Anirudh has struck awesome again! So, have you heard surviva yet? Also Read; Vivegam teaser: Thala Ajith is all style and swag in this high-octane action promo

Thala Ajith’s Vivegam teaser opened to a phenomenal response. Within a few hours, the teaser clocked in 5M views. As of now it has clocked in a whopping 15M views. It beat the likes of Kabali and Bairava. It is officially the most viewed teaser of 2017. Even Mahesh Babu’s SPY-der and Allu Arjun’s DJ haven’t managed to beat Vivegam’s record. Ajith Kumar has never looked fitter as he takes on the role of a n FBI officer. His role comes with a lot of struggles and hardships but it’s about how he never gives up and gets through them.

Vivegam is going to be Ajith Kumar’s most stylish film till date. The slick actioner has been shot in exotic locations across Europe. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. Both female leads are teaming up with Thala Ajith for the first time. Vivek Oberoi will also be part of Vivegam. He will have a face off with he Tamil superstar in this film. This movie will also mark Vivek Oberoi’s debut. This Ajith and Siva’s third film together. Before this they created hits like Veeram and Vedhalam. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film is slated for a grand release this August.