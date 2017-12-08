Vivek Dahiya raises the hotness bar with this stunning photoshoot!

Vivek Dahiya is a travel enthusiast. So he tagged along with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team and went for a Budapest tour. The news is known to all, but what attracts more is that the Kavach hero got a hot photoshoot done by a Hungarian team there. The pics have gone viral on the internet and he has definitely raised the hotness bar. As we go through his pictures we can see how he flaunts the denim shirts as well as a trench coat. Vivek donned a new style in this shoot and it is impressive. Pulling off glasses can be tricky but Vivek seems to have no trouble doing it. Also, we can’t help but notice that Vivek looks different. A business analyst by profession, Vivek surely has seen the world in a different manner. The small screen actor makes use of his social media handle to talk about the world around him.

Vivek’s pictures not only give us some serious travel goals but also every picture tells a different story, maybe there’s a hidden message underneath. So watch out…

Only when we step out of our comfort zones do we realize that there is so much to do and so much to learn! Walk lost in your own world or walk observing the world-neither right nor wrong! It’s the balance that strikes the right mix but it’s the balance that’s most difficult to attain, isn’t it? #Perceptions A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Vivek was last seen playing the lead, opposite Mona Singh, in Colors’ Kavach — Kali Shaktiyon Se. The show was loosely based on Kya Haadsaa Kya Haqeeqat by Balaji Telefilms. The show got replaced by the first season of Naagin.

We are waiting for Vivek’s next appearance on the small screen.