Vivek Dahiya’s romantic letter to Divyanka Tripathi on the Nach Baliye 8 grand finale screams TRUE LOVE

The most romantic thing happened at the grand finale of Nach Baliye 8. After their oh-so-romantic rain dance performance, Vivek Dahiya gave a sweet little surprise for Divyanka Tripathi. Since he doesn’t express his love for her that often, he chose to write a letter and read it out to her in front of the audience. It was the most romantic and the sweetest letter that anyone could write. Divyanka was on cloud nine after hearing him read and it was pretty evident from her face. Vivek even posted a picture of the letter on his Instagram after it aired on television and we can’t get over it.

He captioned the image,” Sometimes you fall short of words and then there are times when one can write a never ending essay. This time I’ve tried to express the journey of the last one year and especially last four months through this letter Div. And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife”. See now that’s the kind of husband every girl wants in her life. One who is grateful and shows it, even if it is on a public platform. Check out his letter right here. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8 finale: From broken bones and romance to controversies, here’s what Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s journey looks like)

Didn’t that give you the feels? That is just so romantic, it made our weekend. Our favourite part was where Vivek mentioned that he loves Divyanka more for being imperfect that for her perfection. That’s something you don’t hear every day. What are your thoughts on Vivek’s love letter to Divyanka? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.