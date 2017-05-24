Vivek Oberoi not only attended this acid attack survivor’s wedding but also gifted her a new house

Vivek Oberoi has always believed in doing his bit for the society and had recently introduced a project called Karmm, under which people can afford a decent house in the city. And the actor stuck to what he believes in. Vivek recently gifted an acid attack survivor with a new house under his project. A source says, “Vivek had met Lalita at a function in March where he got to know about her problems and the fact that she was homeless. The actor had promised her that he will gift her a house in his affordable housing project, Karrm.” But that’s not all.

The source adds, “Vivek, who was shooting in Serbia since last month, came back to India recently and being a man of his word, he not only attended Lalita’s wedding but also gifted her, her new house key!” Vivek praised Lalita and said, “Lalita is a true hero because she has proved to thousands of acid attack survivors and given them a new hope to live their life like a normal human being.” Well, we think that it is incredibly sweet of him to support an acid attack survivor and giving back to the society.” (ALSO READ: Did you spot Vivek Oberoi in Thala Ajith’s Vivegam teaser?)

The actor had earlier donated 25 flats to Sukma martyrs under his construction project and now this. Vivek was shooting for his upcoming Tamil film, Vivegam, in Serbia. He plays an antagonist in the film that stars him with Ajith, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. Expect a lot of good action sequences between Thala Ajith and Vivek in the film. There is also a buzz that Vivek might be playing a villain in Prabhas’ next film, too. Looks like the actor’s popularity is increasing down South.

The once chocolate boy of Bollywood is now playing a bad boy in South. And he’s quite good as a villain, too, don’t you think? Coming back to Vivek’s generous gesture, check out these pictures of him at Lalita’s wedding.

