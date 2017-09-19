Vivek Oberoi on his career slump after fight with Salman Khan: It was like a fatwa was issued against me

That Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan don’t see eye-to-eye is a fact that that every Bollywood fan knows. They came into each other’s bad books when years ago Vivek Oberoi dated Salman’s ex Aishwarya Rai, and Salman was none too pleased about it. Then one night, Vivek held an impromptu press conference where he alleged that Salman made threatening calls. After that conference, both his career and his love life have never been the same again. Vivek Oberoi’s career took a downward spiral, while Aishwarya Rai went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan.

Though it has been years ago, Vivek Oberoi has still been hurting about it and in a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, he opens up about his feelings on the slump in his career. Though he avoided taking Salman Khan’s name, he discussed the aftermath of his fight, as he revealed that he suddenly became “the guy nobody was supposed to work with”. He continued, “It was like a fatwa was issued against me from the powers that be. When my personal life got messed up, I couldn’t keep my eye on the ball. Even if I gave a hit, work wouldn’t follow. Shootout at Lokhandwala became a huge hit, but I sat at home for a year after that.”

However the same paper also quotes a source close to the actor who says the blame doesn’t entirely fall on Salman, since there were other actors who were not in good books of the actor and yet thrived well in Bollywood. It revealed, “To what extent Salman blacklisted him from the industry is a matter of conjecture. It’s easy to assume that he used his clout to ask people to exclude Vivek from projects. But then, Salman didn’t get along with Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham either and they’ve both got work through the years.

The source also blames Vivek’s poor choice of roles, as it said, “Vivek only chose the worst films. He let go of Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli and Om Shanti Om. If your films are successful, people work with you, regardless. Vivek had 9 to 10 flops in a row.” Vivek however argues that he was not offered Bunty Aur Babli and he had to let go off Hum Tum because it clashed with Kisna (which flopped).

Currently, he is getting good reviews for his negative role in his Tamil debut Vivegam, and also for his performance in the web-series, Inside Edge. But whether he can gain his Saathiya-days glory is anyone’s guess.