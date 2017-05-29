Vivek Oberoi revisits his infamous fight with Salman Khan and we can’t help but love his sense of humour

Remember that infamous press conference that Vivek Oberoi had held a decade back where he accused Salman Khan of threatening him with 41 calls or so? Well, neither of the actors forgotten this incident, as Vivek and Salman are still not on talking terms with each other, nor has Bollywood. And yet, Vivek Oberoi chose to remind us of the fateful evening of his career, when he took at a jibe at himself during a recent event.

The event was to promote his upcoming movie Bank Chor, where even the other lead Riteish Deshmukh was also present. They had this idea of promoting the movie through a Roast session, albeit not in that AIB way, but completely abuse-free. So when he began talking about the reason why the press conference was called, Vivek Oberoi said that the last time he had called a press conference, he had made an ass of himself then. He has said, ‘Last time jab maine press con bulai hi toh mera tashreef lag gayi thi…’ (the last time, I had called a press son, my a** was on fire!). He continued, ‘Iss baar Riteish ki lagega, aur jisko yeh baat samajh nahin aayi, aap sab Tubelight ho!’ *This time I am going to make Riteish suffer the same and if you have not undertood the underlying joke, you are all Tubelight). In case that you still wonder about the Salman connection, there, Vivek even dropped the name of his upcoming movie.

We do wonder how Salman will react to this. If you had no clue what happened a decade back, before Aishwarya Rai became a Bachchan bahu, she was dating Vivek Oberoi, with whom she starred in the movie Kyun Ho Gaya Na… This, however didn;t go down well, with her ex, Salman, who reportedly shared his displeasure with Vivek, prompting him to hold that press con. Vivek had tried later to make amends with Salman but Bhai was not in a forgiving mood, even till this day.