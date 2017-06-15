Vivek Oberoi spills interesting details about his role in Ajith’s Vivegam

We finally have what we’re waiting for! Vivek Oberoi spills details about his role in his upcoming Tamil film, Vivegam, with Ajith Kumar. The actor told DNA,” Yes, I am doing my first Tamil film. People are confused about whether I play the hero or the villain, or I have a negative role or not. It’s a powerful parallel role. I have always admired Ajith’s work and the way he is constantly reinventing himself. I was blown by his performance in ‘Vedalam’. When the director of the film Siva called me and said that he created the title ‘Vivegam’ (my name in Tamil) only because he wanted me in the film, I was really humbled.”

As far as we knew, the actor plays an antagonist in the film but it’s interesting to know that he might have a different side to him in this one. We’re already so damn excited about Vivegam! It’s one of the most spoken about film every time they put out a teaser or posters. The teaser of the film crossed over 5 million views in less than 24 hours. The makers are not revealing anything about most of the characters in the film. The film promises us high octane action sequences. (ALSO READ: Ajith and Vivek Oberoi look ready for combat on the sets of Vivegam – view pic)

Quite a few scenes from the film have been shot in international locations like Bulgaria and Ajith has been through a mind-blowing physical transformation for the film. It’s one high end project and Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan are also a part of it. An industry insider posted had posted a picture from the sets of the film which has Ajith and Vivek, both in it. Check it out.

We can’t wait for more details about the film! All we know is that Ajith plays an FBI officer in the film and it’s definitely going to be a visual treat for all fans. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.