VJ Anusha gets slut-shamed for posting a sexy picture on Instagram, boyfriend Karan Kundrra gives it back to haters

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have managed to stir up yet another controversy. Well, it’s not really their fault though. Anusha recently posted a really hot and sexy picture of hers on Instagram and faced a lot of flak for it. And this isn’t new for the VJ/model. She has been slut-shamed in the past too and not just her but Karan has, too, stood up for her, asking haters to just calm down. In fact, the couple gave it back to quite a few fans who commented about rape, molestation, culture and a lot of vulgarity. If you go through the comments section, you’ll be both, outraged and relieved.

Outraged because of how people are still so regressive about women and relieved because of How Karan tackled the entire situation. There is still hope in this world! Here’s what he replied to one of the haters,” @selya_ra hhh kya hua mohtarma? Itna frustration kis baat ka hai😂😂 and it’s not permission it’s support.. Shayad aap bhul rahin hain ki ladkiyaa sirf sex addicts ke lie nahi jeetin.. girls should have the freedom of wearing what they want where they want whatever time of the day… instead of changing people’s mentality in our society you are telling a girl to curb how she should live.. this is the hypocrisy of your society and you should be ashamed of yourself!! Agar kisi aadmi ki niyat kharaab hai na.. Toh woh bhurke mein bhi wohi dekhega jo usse dekhna hai! It’s women like you who support men who call women sexy dolls so next time don’t come and tell my girlfriend what she should do and not do go teach your father, your brothers and your friends how to respect a woman… and once again shame on a woman like you!” (ALSO READ: It’s Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt vs Anusha Dandekar on the internet today – read details here)

Here’s the post in question:

Now isn’t that a hot picture? Why anyone would hate it beyond my understanding! But here are few screenshots of the conversation that happened in the comments.

So what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.