Vogue Women Of The Year 2017 Red Carpet: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma glam up the night – View HQ Pics

The first-ever Vogue Women Of The Year (WOTY) awards took place on Sunday, 24th September in Mumbai. Not only did it mark the magazine’s 10th Anniversary but the award ceremony also celebrated strong, independent, fierce women and men from different spheres of life. The event was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi Film Industry. Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kriti Sanon were present at the event.

Here is a look at who wore what to the event –

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK looked dapper in a classic James Bond three-piece suit. He won the Vogue Entertainer Of The Decade Award.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya spelt black magic in her all-black sequined feather gown. She took home the trophy for the Vogue Influencer Of The Decade.

The night witnessed the reunion of Devdas couple – Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They were last seen together in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Muhskil, where Khan had a cameo.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka wore a sleek one-shouldered mermaid gown. The actor and producer won the Game Changer of The Year Award.

Gauri Khan

Gauri was photographed in a teal coloured Monisha Jaising lehenga-sari at the event

Karan Johar

Karan collected The Vogue Man Of The Year Award in a Tomford Suit

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam, who walked away with The Fashion Icon Of The Year Award, was photographed in a Fouad Sarkis bottle-green voluminous gown.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor looked handsome as ever in a checkered suit.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun channeled his inner geek on the red carpet.

Kriti Sanon

The Bareilley Ki Barfi actress picked a Shivan and Narresh slinky number for the awards night. Wavy hair, heavy smoky eyes and nude lips complemented her Gothic look.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya painted the town red in her Sachin & Babi sheer gown.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle stunned in a Anita Shroff Adjania red number. She was conferred with the Vogue Opinion Maker Of The Year Award.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte rocked the plunge-neck and thigh-high slit

Aditi Rao Hyadri

Aditi Rao also opted for a red gown

Kiran Rao

Kiran picked a Sanjay Garg maxi dress for the night event. She teamed it with diamond earrings, box clutch and retro aviators.

So who according to you guys rocked the red carpet – Aishwarya, Sonam or Anushka ? Tell us in the comments section below. And stay tuned to BollywoodLife for latest updates and gossip.