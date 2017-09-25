Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2017 winners list: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma win big, Shah Rukh Khan takes home the Entertainer of the Decade Award

Vogue Women of The Year awards just concluded and we have the awardees with us. But before we go to the winners, we would like to talk about the guests who made quite a splash on the red carpet. Karan Johar in his Tom Ford suit looked pretty cool while Gauri Khan made a chic appearance. Kriti Sanon’s black number left us smitten while Radhika Apte’s mid-parted white dress looked absolutely elegant. Then there is Twinkle Khanna as well who looked gorgeous in a red dress! But Shah Rukh Khan walked away with the all the limelight when he decided to pose with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet. Damn, this man knows how to make us fall for him with just his quick wit. Aishwarya looked stunning in a black dress. Anil Kapoor decided to wear his greys to the red carpet and looked smashing. He bonded with his bhatija Arjun Kapoor once there too.

Well now let’s get back to the winners of the event and they are…

Can’t think of a better name than Shahrukh Khan (@iamsrk) to take home the Vogue Entertainer of the Decade Award #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

Celebrating #NitaAmbani’s outstanding work with Vogue Global Philanthropist & Leadership Award #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

The incredible #AishwaryaRaiBachchan takes home the trophy for Vogue Influencer Of The Decade #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

Supermodel @NataSupernova is Vogue Global Philanthropist and Style Icon of the Year for her incredible work for charity #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

Always with her finger at the pulse of the trends, Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) is Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

Breaker of glass ceilings & SBI bosslady #ArundhatiBhattacharya takes home the Vogue Business Leader Of The Year award #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

HCL chief #RoshniNadarMalhotra is Vogue Philanthropist of the Year for her tireless work in the field of education #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

The indomitable @SonamAKapoor receives the Vogue and IWC Fashion Icon Of The Year award from father @AnilKapoor #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

Designer extraordinaire @AnitaDongre wins our vote for Vogue and Yes Bank Designer Of The Year #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

A star whether he’s in front or behind the camera, filmmaker @KaranJohar is Vogue Man of the Year #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

Crackerjack actor and producer, @AnushkaSharma wins Vogue and BMW Game Changer of The Year Award #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

The woman who started the @ForestEssential empire, #MiraKulkarni is Vogue Beauty Pioneer of the Year #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017

Hitting it out of the park yet again, Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) is the Vogue Sportsperson Of The Year #VogueWomenOfTheYear — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) September 24, 2017