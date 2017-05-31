Wait, what? Is Anushka Sharma glamorizing the trend of DENIMS with COUTURE on this latest mag cover?

Anushka Sharma grooving with Ranbir Kapoor of the raging chartbuster, The Breakup Song from 2016’s hit, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is quite transfixed in our minds. Doling out a sassy avatar in throwing the conventional kurta with cropped ripped/distressed denim with ankle skimming booties, Anushka Sharma upped the look with deep kohled eyes, lending a Mughal era-ish and smoldering vibe. Sparking off a style vibe that was quite easy to pull off for festivities, date night and club wear, Anushka is all set to roll out another stylish coupe with her latest cover shoot for the lifestyle magazine, Grazia. Styled by Pasham Alwani, Anushka Sharma gorgeously works high-end couture with the good old denims and voila! Anushka belts out the cool way to go high-fashion this season. Here’s how she’s done it.

What Anushka Sharma Wore

Cutting quite a striking picture, Anushka is seen lounging casually but doling out a seriously stunning fashionable move that comprises a SabyasachiOfficial Camisole teamed with Dior Jacket and Levis denim separates. She is seen flaunting delicate baubles from The Line and has stepped into a brilliant bright pair of signature Louboutin stilettos.

Her minimal makeup is on point and features nude lips, bold eyebrows, and delicately lined eyes, courtesy Marianna Mukuchyan. Meanwhile, her hair looks messy, adding to the edgy vibe and has been styled to perfection by Yianni Tsapatori. The shot has been perfectly captured by Errikos Andreou.

BL Style Verdict

This glamorous yet earthy look is seriously sparking off yet another trend to follow suit, blending couture with your wardrobe staple laidback or flared denims. So what are you waiting for? Ring in this sassy trend RIGHT NOW!

Style Rating

